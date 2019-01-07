Residents invited to comment on new plan

RESIDENTS are being invited to have their say on a document that outlines South Oxfordshire’s housebuilding targets over the next 16 years.

The district council has agreed to put its draft local plan out to consultation.

The document, which will apply until the year 2034, says Henley should take an additional 156 new homes on top of the 500 it accepted under its joint neighbourhood plan with Harpsden.

The council had proposed an increase of 677 but reduced this figure after Henley Town Council objected, saying the town was constrained by being near the River Thames and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The “larger villages” of Goring, Sonning Common and Woodcote face increases in their quotas unless they can prove they have valid planning constraints. Watlington and Benson are exempt as they have already agreed to a number of large developments.

The six-week consultation period will begin on Monday and the plan must be approved by an independent examiner before it can be adopted. A drop-in event will be held at Henley town hall on Saturday, January 19 from 10am to 2pm.