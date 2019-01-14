Memorial seat

A BENCH in memory of a campaigner is to be installed at a Wargrave nature reserve.

Wargrave Parish Council is to spend £420 on the bench at the chalk pit, off Braybrooke Road.

It will be in memory of Penny Miller, who died in August 2017, aged 69.

She fought several planning applications for housing on the land before the parish council took it over and also founded a local Friends of the Earth group in 1987.