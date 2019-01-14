Monday, 14 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Memorial seat

A BENCH in memory of a campaigner is to be installed at a Wargrave nature reserve.

Wargrave Parish Council is to spend £420 on the bench at the chalk pit, off Braybrooke Road.

It will be in memory of Penny Miller, who died in August 2017, aged 69.

She fought several planning applications for housing on the land before the parish council took it over and also founded a local Friends of the Earth group in 1987.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33