Lifesaver proposed

A DEFIBRILLATOR could be installed at Sonning Common village hall.

The parish council is considering buying the life-saving device if villagers are willing to learn how to use it.

Councillor Douglas Kedge proposed the purchase at a meeting of the parish council.

But he said he wanted to gauge the level of public support before going ahead.

Cllr Kedge said: “There is concern that residents are not going to be able to use it. In the light of this, I would like to propose that we provisionally agree to buy one and encourage residents to undertake training.”

The council voted to support the proposal and agreed to place advertisements in the village magazine and to put posters on notice boards appealing for volunteers.

Cllr Kedge said the council could approach the Millie’s Dream charity, which is based in Henley and fund-raises for defibrillators to be put in schools and communities.

He added: “We are an elderly village and heart attacks are a real possibility.

“The nearest defibrillator is in the village library in Grove Road, some way from the village centre.”