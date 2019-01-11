Potholes increase in cold snap

OXFORDSHIRE’S roads have among the fewest potholes in the country, according to new figures.

They have an average of just 0.04 potholes per kilometre of road maintained by the county council.

On average, more than 24,000 potholes were reported every year between 2015 and 2017.

The total for 2018 is yet to be published but between January and May last year more than 20,200 were reported, mostly as a result of cold weather in late February and early March.

The best performing council areas were Lincolnshire and Staffordshire, which both had an average of 0.02 potholes per km.

The worse area was the Outer Hebrides with 60.25 potholes per km.

The worst performer on the mainland was Borough of Poole Council with 25.5 potholes per km.

The figures do not include motorways, which are the responsibility of Highways England.

They were compiled by the Insurance Emporium, of Yorkshire, after submitting a freedom of information request to every highways authority in Britain.