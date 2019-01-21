Christmas tree switch-on may be taken out of festival

THE lights on Henley’s giant Christmas tree could be turned on before the annual late-night festival in future years.

The ceremony could instead be incorporated into the opening night of the Living Advent Calendar, which takes place on December 1 in Falaise Square, where the tree is installed.

The idea follows a suggestion by a town councillor that the festival is put back a week from its usual spot on the last Friday in November because it is “too early” to start celebrating Christmas.

Town councillors are to consider splitting the two events in order to maximise the occasion of the lights switch-on, which is carried out by he winner of the Mayor’s annual Christmas card competition.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett told a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee that last year’s ceremony wasn’t well organised.

She said: “We will look to add to the script of the lights switch-on so that it works better and the choirs are not on the steps in front of the dignitaries.”

Mayor Glen Lambert asked whether the switch-on had to be on the same night as the festival and Councillor Will Hamilton suggested moving it to the same night as the Living Advent Calendar launch.

Councillor Sam Evans said: “It is about making a bigger thing of the switch-on and having two big events.”

She said it was a mistake to hold the festival so early, saying: “You don’t celebrate Christmas in November.”

Ms Barnett replied that the end of November was the best time because if it was a week later then there were only three weekends left until Christmas.

She said: “Some of the retailers had their best trading day ever on that Friday.

“I feel this is primarily an event for the retailers to put money in their tills and many people embrace that.”

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the sub-committee, suggested holding the festival on a Saturday, saying: “I think it could be great.”

But Laurence Morris, owner of Laurence Menswear in Duke Street and a member of the sub-committee, disagreed.

He said: “There are so many things happening in the town then. There are rugby matches and people need to get through the town. It is also a shopping day and we would lose business by closing down while preparing for the festival.”

Members agreed to investigate the feasibility of separating the festival and switch-on into two events.

Meanwhile, the sub-commitee heard that last year’s festival was a success.

Cllr Hamilton said: “It was an absolutely fantastic event and everyone worked hard. This is where the town hall is getting really good at doing events. Every year it gets better.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier, who runs the Hot Gossip coffee shop in Friday Street, said it had worked better than the previous year when the festival attractions were split into “zones”.

Mr Morris said feedback from his customers was “very positive” and that having reindeer in Friday Street worked particularly well in drawing a crowd.

He said having more signage would be “useful” and he would also like to see street entertainers such as stilt walkers.

Ms Barnett said there were plans to install a merry-go-round in Hart Street this year to provide a “focal point”.