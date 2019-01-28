Lock-up buy

Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
Monday, 28 January 2019
SONNING Common Parish Council is to buy a lock-up garage in Brinds Close to store equipment.
This will free up space at the parish office and also provide storage space for the Village Gardeners.
The garage will cost about £16,750.
