Monday, 04 February 2019

Failing drain

A NEW drain in Wargrave is in the wrong place, says a parish councillor.

Councillor Marion Pope said it was not draining water from East View Road, where large puddles continued to form after rainfall, and said Wokingham Borough Council should move it.

She said: “They need to make a drain in the road itself, not adjacent to the pavement.”

