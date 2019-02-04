Good markets

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
MARKET days in Henley have been praised for boosting the local economy.
The town council, which organises them, features in the National Association of Local Councils’ Points of Light, which highlights the work of councils in supporting their communities.
Market Place hosts a weekly charter market, a farmers’ market, which runs two or three times a month, and continental-style markets at weekends.
04 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say