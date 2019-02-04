Good markets

Monday, 04 February 2019

MARKET days in Henley have been praised for boosting the local economy.

The town council, which organises them, features in the National Association of Local Councils’ Points of Light, which highlights the work of councils in supporting their communities.

Market Place hosts a weekly charter market, a farmers’ market, which runs two or three times a month, and continental-style markets at weekends.

