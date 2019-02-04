Pub given back its five-star rating

A PUB has regained its five-star food hygiene rating.

The Flower Pot in Aston had a one-star rating after failing an inspection in July last year.

But now it has the maximum score again after a new inspection under the Scores on the Doors scheme.

The Brakspear pub had lost points because there were patches of missing paint on its cellar walls, a freezer was missing its door handle and it couldn’t show a gas safety certificate.

However, environmental health inspectors from South Oxfordshire District Council said all faults had been rectified when they returned on Thursday last week.

Tony Read, who has run the Brakspear pub with his partner Pat Thatcher for 28 years, said: “They were very happy with everything they saw and felt all the points they’d raised previously had been rectified.

“A lot of the issues were to do with the cellar and in fairness to Brakspear they’ve helped us get the cellar up to scratch. We’re very happy that everything is back to normal.”

Meanwhile, the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row has gone from four stars to five following an inspection on Sunday.

Dan Redfern, who has run the Brakspear pub since last March, said: “We made sure our paperwork was totally up to date and have spent money completely redoing the kitchen and installing things like fly traps.

“Our standards of operating and training went above and beyond what was required and we’re very happy with the result.”

The Crooked Billet, also at Stoke Row, retained its five-star rating after being inspected on the same day, as did the Bird in Hand at Knowl Hill following a visit last Monday and the St George and Dragon at Wargrave following a visit on January 16.

Tolhurst Organic Farm, which is based at the Hardwick Estate in Whitchurch, went from four stars to five after it was inspected last Thursday.

Scores on the Doors is enforced by local authorities but overseen by the Government’s Food Standards Agency.

