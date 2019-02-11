More new homes warning

WATLINGTON could have more new houses than expected under South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan, say parish councillors.

The draft document, which is currently out to public consultation, outlines where 28,500 new homes could be built across the district between now and the year 2034.

Parish council chairman Matt Reid said the inclusion of Chalgrove Airfield and Grenoble Road, south of Oxford, as possible development sites in the plan represented the “worst of all worlds”.

He said the density of housing across the sites was being proposed at 45 dwellings per hectare, yet Watlington’s neighbourhood plan had been based on 25 dwellings per hectare.

Councillor Jeremy Bell said: “The risk is that there will be subsequent applications to increase the density and there will be amendments — 183 houses could easily be 220.”

He said a Bill proposed by Henley MP John Howell which would prevent developers appealing against refusal of planning permission if a scheme conflicted with a neighbourhood plan would help.

Councillors said they wanted to discuss the local plan with Anna Badcock, their representative on the district council.