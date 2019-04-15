Grants agreed

PEPPARD Parish Council has donated more than £4,000 to local good causes.

More than £1,000 went to both All Saints’ Church in Church Lane and the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators.

Sue Ryder, Peppard Relief in Need and the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common each received £300.

Sonning Common youth club, Peppard Primary School and Peppard News were all given £250 and South Central Ambulance Service and the Chiltern Society each received £100.

The Royal British Legion was awarded £50.