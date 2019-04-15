Grants agreed

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
PEPPARD Parish Council has donated more than £4,000 to local good causes.
More than £1,000 went to both All Saints’ Church in Church Lane and the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators.
Sue Ryder, Peppard Relief in Need and the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common each received £300.
Sonning Common youth club, Peppard Primary School and Peppard News were all given £250 and South Central Ambulance Service and the Chiltern Society each received £100.
The Royal British Legion was awarded £50.
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say