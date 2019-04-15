Hustings date

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
A HUSTINGS for candidates seeking election to South Oxfordshire District Council in the two seats in Sonning Common ward will take place at the village hall on Thursday, April 25 at 6.30pm.
Candidates will present themselves and their ideas. This will be followed by a question and answer session chaired by parish councillor John Stoves.
The candidates who have confirmed their attendance are David Bartholomew and incumbent Paul Harrison, who are both Conservatives, and parish councillor Leigh Rawlins, who is standing as an independent.
Lucio Fumi, who is standing for the Liberal Democrats, and Labour candidate David George Winchester have not confirmed their attendance.
15 April 2019
