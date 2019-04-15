Ice cream and pizza

A BOAT selling ice cream is set to moor at Mill Meadows for an hour on one afternoon next month.

It is part of a river treasure hunt event on Saturday, May 11 organised by members of Phyllis Court Club, which involves about seven boats that will moor at the meadows briefly.

The boat would sell ice cream from 2pm to 3pm.

The town council’s open and green spaces sub-committee recommended approval.

Members were also happy to grant permission for the Muchroom Bargee pizza boat to moor and operate on alternate weekends over the summer, which it has done for the last two years.

It would sell pizza between 1pm and 9pm from May 11 to the end of the summer holidays, subject to weather and river conditions.

The recommendations will be considered by the recreation and amenities committee and the full council.