Busy gritters

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
GRITTERS were sent out 39 times during the winter, according to figures released by Oxfordshire County Council.
The vehicles covered more than 47,000 miles and spread more than 7,400 tonnes of rock salt, almost half the previous year’s amount.
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say