Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Busy gritters

GRITTERS were sent out 39 times during the winter, according to figures released by Oxfordshire County Council.

The vehicles covered more than 47,000 miles and spread more than 7,400 tonnes of rock salt, almost half the previous year’s amount.

