Monday, 22 April 2019
NO election will take place for Sonning Common Parish Council as there are 12 candidates for the 12 positions.
The new council will comprise Vicky Boorman, Jake Coombs, Jane Diwell, Tom Fort, Brian Giles, Stuart Howe, Dirk Jones, Douglas Kedge, Carole Lewis, Leigh Rawlings, Nick Shanagher and John Stoves.
22 April 2019
