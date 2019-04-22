Sign cleaning

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
ROAD signs in Peppard are to be cleaned by Oxfordshire County Council, the highway authority.
They have not been cleaned for about three years, according to parish council chairwoman Jeni Wood.
The work will cost £525, which will be paid by Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the village on the county council, out of his councillor priority fund.
Councillor Wood said: “It is very generous and will be a big help.”
22 April 2019
