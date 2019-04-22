Monday, 22 April 2019

New car park ticket machines

NEW payment machines will be installed at the School Lane car park in Wargrave in July.

Users will be able to pay in cash or by card and will pay for the time they have spent there rather than pre-paying for a ticket and risk staying past its expiry time.

They will also be able to use the RingGo app to pay over the phone until September next year, when an alternative phone payment system will be introduced.  

A spokeswoman for Wokingham Borough Council, which is responsible for the car park, said: “The new machines allow you to run your errands and then if you bump into a friend and want to go for a coffee you won’t have to worry about getting a ticket.”

