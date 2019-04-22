Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Takeaway cleans up

AN Indian takeaway restaurant in Caversham which failed a previous food hygiene inspection now has a four-star rating.

Caversham Tandoori in Prospect Street was awarded the higher score, which means its standards are “good”, after inspectors from Reading Borough Council visited last month.

The condition of the premises and the staff's handling of the food were both deemed to be “good” while food safety management was “generally satisfactory”.

The business was previously inspected in August 2017 when it scored two stars, which means “improvement necessary”.

A spokesman for the restaurant said it had worked closely with the council to ensure it was improving.

Meanwhile, the Blue Tin Produce farm shop in Ipsden has retained its top rating of five stars after being inspected by South Oxfordshire District Council officers.

The Scores on the Doors scheme is overseen nationally by the Food Standards Agency.

All ratings can be seen at ratings.food.gov.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33