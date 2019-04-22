Takeaway cleans up

AN Indian takeaway restaurant in Caversham which failed a previous food hygiene inspection now has a four-star rating.

Caversham Tandoori in Prospect Street was awarded the higher score, which means its standards are “good”, after inspectors from Reading Borough Council visited last month.

The condition of the premises and the staff's handling of the food were both deemed to be “good” while food safety management was “generally satisfactory”.

The business was previously inspected in August 2017 when it scored two stars, which means “improvement necessary”.

A spokesman for the restaurant said it had worked closely with the council to ensure it was improving.

Meanwhile, the Blue Tin Produce farm shop in Ipsden has retained its top rating of five stars after being inspected by South Oxfordshire District Council officers.

The Scores on the Doors scheme is overseen nationally by the Food Standards Agency.

All ratings can be seen at ratings.food.gov.uk