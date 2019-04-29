Meet the Candidates: Lucio Fumi

Lucio Fumi (Lib)

I AM an Italian doctor and have been in this country since 1993. Since then I have lived in Wyfold, three miles north of Sonning Common. In 2002 I was granted British citizenship, of which I am very proud, and dual citizenship and another European passport are a bonus in these worrying political times. I am married to Lynda, who is English and works for the NHS. We have two adult daughters.

I run a medical research company working on biotech innovation for cancer, located in an environmentally friendly business park in South Oxfordshire.

I am very pleased that the Greens and Liberal Democrats are working together in these elections. In our electoral system, alliances and coalitions between similarly minded groups are extremely important and can break long-standing monopolies. If elected, we will put the environment at the heart of everything we do.

This is even more important in Sonning Common and Shiplake, where an intelligent balance must be found between protection of the environment and development which we need, not just for houses but also for business parks.

We live in the corridor between two great universities, Oxford and Reading, with a high concentration of science and innovation centres, and we must do all we can to support and encourage this direction of development.