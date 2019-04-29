Meet the Candidates: David Carpin

David Carpin (UKIP)

I LIVE in Woodcote and work in IT as a test manager and project manager, consulting for banking, insurance, energy, manufacturing and government departments.

Local elections are about local issues and local policies. UKIP councillors work hard for the interests of local people and your priorities are their priorities.

UKIP councillors put the needs of their constituents first. UKIP believes in keeping council tax as low as possible while protecting essential services.

UKIP wants to protect green spaces by encouraging building new homes and business development on brownfield sites. UKIP national policy is to scrap VAT on renovations.

UKIP councillors will work to reduce taxes and costs on businesses to help stimulate the local economy. UKIP wants to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to function and employ local people to increase prosperity.

UKIP would improve road maintenance so mending potholes take priority and upgrading public transport and maintaining local bus routes.

Reportedly, 500 council bosses earn more than the Prime Minister (£153,907 p.a.) and at least 2,500 council chiefs were paid more than £100,000. UKIP councillors would oppose such salaries.