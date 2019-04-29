Meet the Candidates: Geoff Walsh

Geoff Walsh (Con)

I HAVE lived in South Oxfordshire for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Henley. Both my sons, now aged 23 and 17, were educated at Trinity Primary School.

For 10 years or so, I was a member of the Thames Valley Police Special Constabulary and was latterly the senior area officer in charge of special constables for the Witney police area, covering the towns of Witney, Abingdon, Didcot, Wallingford and surrounding areas.

I frequently attended public meetings where local police matters were discussed.

I continue to take an active interest in policing and am very aware of the relatively poor service level made available to rural parish areas throughout the ward. For example, sending officers from High Wycombe to Rotherfield Greys, 50 minutes away, to a serious incident should surely not happen.

With a long history of holding local politicians to account, I am committed to helping households in our parishes continue to flourish with the council tax increase held again to a minimum this year and improved public facilities such as children’s play areas.

We need more long-lasting road repairs in our parishes such as the Assendons and I would strive to seek revision of current speed limits and find effective traffic-calming measures.