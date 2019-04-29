Monday, 29 April 2019

Solar panels approved

A GORING woman has been granted permision to install solar panels in her garden.

Julia Huggins, of Reading Road, sought consent for 14 panels covering about 22 sq m as well as a cable connecting them to her house.

South Oxfordshire District Council gave consent, saying her home was well screened so there would be no harm to the character of the area.

