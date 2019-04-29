Solar panels approved

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
A GORING woman has been granted permision to install solar panels in her garden.
Julia Huggins, of Reading Road, sought consent for 14 panels covering about 22 sq m as well as a cable connecting them to her house.
South Oxfordshire District Council gave consent, saying her home was well screened so there would be no harm to the character of the area.
29 April 2019
More News:
Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
POLL: Have your say