Monday, 29 April 2019

High street yoga studio

A VACANT shop unit in Goring high street could become a yoga studio.

The owner, Adam Estates, of London, is seeking planning permission to convert the unit at The Arcade, which was previously used as a storage area by the Chef King Chinese restaurant next door.

The company says the studio could open from 7am to 8pm, including weekends, although it hasn’t found a tenant yet. The previous use was permitted from 9am to 11pm. 

Adam Estates says the location is ideal for a leisure facility as it is in the village centre. It says there is adequate parking and there would be no change to the building itself.

The parish council is yet to comment. South Oxfordshire District Council should decide the application by June 10.

