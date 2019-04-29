Couple win fence fight

A COUPLE from Whitchurch Hill have been awarded planning permission for a new boundary fence and gates despite objections by Goring Heath Parish Council.

Last year Nick and Faye Jones started the work at their home, which is on a corner plot off the main road through the village, without seeking consent from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

They were ordered to stop following a complaint.

Now they have been granted retrospective permission subject to some minor changes to offset the impact.

The Joneses must replace the 1.8m tall fencing along Orchard Coombe so it stands no more than 1m tall to preserve the “soft” boundary between the village and surrounding countryside.

The fencing along the main frontage can stay but a landscaping scheme to screen it off must be approved by the authority.

The parish council was also concerned about proposed security lights but the district council said these were too small to count as development.