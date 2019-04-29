House on stilts in flood plain rejected

A MAN’S plan to build a raised house in a flood-prone road in Wargrave have been refused consent.

Gerard Greene wanted to demolish the existing property in Loddon Drive and build a three-bedroom house on stilts.

But Wokingham Borough Council says the house would be too big for the flood plain.

Mr Greene was the latest in a number of residents who have asked for permission for a raised house to avoid flooding from the nearby River Thames and River Loddon.

A previous application for a replacement dwelling on the site was approved in 2017 but the property was not built.

The new house would have been raised above the one-in-100 flood level, with the space below used for car parking and storage.

Wargrave Parish Council recommended the application was approved.

But the borough council said the development was “unsustainable” due to the extra bedrooms.

It added: “It has not been demonstrated to the satisfaction of the local planning authority that the proposed development would not be at risk from flooding or that it would not increase the risk to people and properties in the site and the surrounding area.”

In January 2014, houses in Loddon Drive were submerged after the rivers burst their banks.

Although many of the properties had been raised to protect them from flooding, several residents were still forced to evacuate. One bungalow had a foot of water in the lowest-lying rooms.

Meanwhile, an application for an eco-house in Kentons Lane, Wargrave, have also been refused

permission.

Sean Bradbury wanted to build the one-bedroom property, which would be partially sunk into the ground, after demolishing an existing garage.

He said it would have a green roof and would be screened from other properties nearby.

The parish council objected, saying the development would have a detrimental impact on the openness of the green belt “by virtue of bulk, scale and mass”.