£61,000 (or more) for clerk

APPLICATIONS are being invited for the post of Henley town clerk.

Janet Wheeler, the current clerk, is leaving to take up the same position with Didcot Town Council.

She said she was excited by the challenge of working for a bigger and expanding town and also reducing her three-hour daily commute to and from her home in Gloucestershire.

Henley Town Council is advertising the position with a salary of between £49,101 and £61,099 but with scope for more for an “exceptional” candidate.

The advertisement says: “The council is fortunate in having an extensive property portfolio and significant financial investments under management.

“We are seeking an executive leader of the highest calibre to lead our dedicated staff team and to work actively with elected members to help develop existing services and to ensure that all legal, financial and other governance requirements are achieved.

“We invite applicants who have a demonstrable track record of service achievement and innovation, who are highly committed to public service, motivated, community focused and who possess sound managerial, communication and organisational skills.”

Mrs Wheeler, who lives near Lechlade with her husband Richard, is serving her three-month notice period.

She had started work in April 2016 when she replaced Mike Kennedy who retired after more than seven years. She was previously town clerk in Amersham for six years.