Barbecue ban ignored in Easter heatwave

THE ban on barbecues at a riverside beauty spot in Henley was ignored during the Easter holiday weekend.

Hundreds of visitors, including many families, flocked to Mill and Marsh Meadows as temperatures soared, reaching a high of 25C at noon on Monday.

About 15 barbecues were seen being used in the two green spaces, which are owned by the town council.

Members of the council’s parks service team patrolled the area in pairs and asked visitors to extinguish their fires.

Barbecues have always been banned in Mill Meadows but this was extended to neighbouring Marsh Meadows in March after complaints of litter and damage to the area on previous occasions.

Kellie Hinton, who chairs the council’s open and green spaces sub-committee, said the meadows were monitored over the weekend with successful results.

She said: “The parks service were absolutely fantastic. They had extra staff working and there were no serious issues.

“When anyone had to be approached there were at least two members of the parks service team.

“No one had a successful barbecue and the ban was successfully managed.”

A temporary ban was first issued for Marsh Meadows in July last year due to the risk of fire in the grass dried out by the heatwave which then became permanent.

Karan Takhar, who is standing for election as a Conservative town councillor next week, wants the ban overturned.

He says the weekend’s activities proved that the ban was not working and by lifting it Henley would be “more welcoming and inviting to all visitors”.

In a letter to this week’s Henley Standard, Mr Takhar says: “The last thing we should be doing is banning groups of people and families from our wonderful meadows.”

But Cllr Hinton, a member of the ruling Henley Residents Group, said she stood by the ban and that in the past, lots of litter had to be cleared up while barbecues had burned the grass.

She said the parks service staff also had to clear human excrement from the meadows because people stopped going to the public toilets at the Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows.

Cllr Hinton said: “That is why the parks manager, estates manager, myself and others recommended we continue the ban.

“The Conservatives are just trying to find issues which tie in with their election promises.”

Meanwhile, barbecues were also being set up in fields across the bridge at Marsh Lock and later bags of litter were found there.

But Cllr Hinton denied the ban had moved the problem to this area.

She said: “I had a barbecue there about 15 years ago. I have got pictures of myself barbecuing on that land. It is a great place. You can just walk into the water.

“I was born and raised in Henley and have gone down there regularly. I do not think the land is private. It’s all completely accessible to the public.”