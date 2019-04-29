Hanging baskets sell well in first week

HENLEY in Bloom sold 70 hanging baskets in the first week they were available.

Businesses and residents are now able to order the baskets as part of the annual campaign supported by the Henley Standard.

They are supplied by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, which installs and maintains them all summer.

This year the baskets will contain “hairy” plants to absorb toxins from the air in order to help tackle the town’s pollution problem.

They will also contain purple or blue vein surfinia, pink pelargonium peltatum ivy leaf geranium, begonia, fuchsia and bidens aurea, which have been selected to support bees and other pollinating insects.

WindowFlowers is also reducing its use of single-use plastic and the plants are being grown in reusable pots.

One of the first orders was placed by the Vinegar Hill boutique in Duke Street which will have one basket.

Manager Kate Price said: “Everyone likes flowers. I have only been here five weeks and I came from a garden centre, so I know what flowers do to people.”

Nicola Dyer, of Accession in Greys Road, has ordered two baskets.

She said: “I think it is a great initiative for the town. When you walk though and see all the baskets it’s great.”

Thomas Naskret, of Hart Street, ordered one basket.

He said: “I do it every year because our house is one of the first when you come over the bridge into town and I think it is quite nice. I think it is an excellent idea and it adds to the general beauty of the town.”

Anne Rayner, of Hop Gardens, who has ordered one basket to hang over her front door, said: “I like to support the town.

“The baskets are beautifully looked after and I do not need to do anything. The flowers are lovely.”

She said that having the plants that would help clean the air was “a lovely idea”, adding: “I do not think it is going to make much difference but it is good to try.”

Sarah Gutteridge has once again ordered a basket for her business, Next Call, in Queen Street. She said: “I get it for aesthetic reasons. The baskets are absolutely gorgeous.

“When they arrive they look quite small but over the whole summer they just get bigger and bigger.

“They are well worth the money and if it’s good for the environment, that is even better.”

David Eggleton, chairman of Henley in Bloom, said he was pleased the baskets were selling well.

He said: “I would urge businesses and householders to do a bit for our environment and make our town look attractive for tourists. The more baskets we sell the more we are protecting the environment.

“I hope that everybody who supported us last year will do so again and I would urge other businesses that have not done it to join because it uplifts your building and shows we are all working together.”

The cost of a basket, including maintenance, is £64, including VAT.

You can order them by completing the form printed above.

Order forms can also be found at the tourist information desk at the town hall and should be returned by Friday, May 24. For more information, call Becky Walker at Henley Town Council on (01491) 630076 or email b.walker@

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

Buyers this year include: Six — Henley Self Storage; Four – Gibbs & Dandy, Higgs & Co, Ruth Cassidy; Three — 1st Henley scouts; Two — Aura Creatives, Villars Hayard LLP, Accession, Lord Remnant, Kench & Co, Handelsbanken, Sacred Heart Church, Andrew Martin-Davis; One — Vinegar Hill, Mr Louth, Thomas Naskret, Anne Rayner, Next Call, Safebuy, Joy Ferguson, Nicola Pickup, Royal House Dental Care.