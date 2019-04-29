Council meet

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
HENLEY Town Council will meet at the town hall on Tuesday from 7.30pm
The meeting is open to the public and residents will be able to ask questions and make statements.
29 April 2019
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
