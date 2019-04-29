Water firm’s pavement repair is shoddy, says councillor

EXPENSIVE paving stones in Henley have been incorrectly replaced by the utility firm which dug them up, claims a town councillor, writes James Burton.

Thames Water removed about eight York stone slabs from Bell Street, outside Caffè Nero, last summer and only put them back after David Eggleton complained.

Now he says the company has not only failed to replace them within the six months required by law but it did the job poorly.

Councillor Eggleton, a former highways contractor, says the gaps between the slabs are of varying widths, which means they could become loose and the filler used to hold them in place has spilled over. One of the new slabs was also cracked in the process and has been marked with two blue lines.

Cllr Eggleton said: “It’s dreadful — if I did a job that poorly I wouldn’t expect to be paid. If I was inspecting, I’d tell them to do it again. I will be having words with Thames Water to ask what they’re going to do about it. It should be done properly and professionally.

“It’s not much to ask for the town to look nice for residents and visitors.”

Thames Water said it would return to inspect the work.

The original slabs were installed in 2008 as part of a £1 million resurfacing of the town centre pavements.

They cost twice as much as regular paving but it was expected that local businesses would benefit from increased footfall.

Meanwhile, the town council is expected to ask the county council to notify it whenever permission is granted for a pavement to be dug up. Cllr Eggleton said this would allow the town council to keep tabs on contractors and chase them up if they failed to replace temporary surfaces.

Lorraine Hillier, who chairs the council’s town and community committee, said: “It’s a very sensible idea because there are many occasions when we’ve tried and failed to work out who has done what or why they haven’t put York stone back.”

The county council says that contractors should remove the slabs with special lifting gear and put them back when work finishes.