Simon Dunster (Con) North

I HAVE been involved in business in and around Henley for many years.

I have two grown-up sons and I spend a lot of time supporting them in their careers as a film and TV actor and an army officer.

After serving as an army officer early in my career, I have since held positions as a director of IT and banking companies around the world and more recently have been working as a business advisor and non-executive director to businesses in Henley.

I am a director of the Henley Business Partnership and run the monthly 3FM meetings.

I was asked to work with the town council in chairing the Mary Portas Henley town team with the aim of rejuvenating the town plans.