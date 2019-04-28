Now school plans gradual rebuild rather than move
Monday, 29 April 2019
Simon Dunster (Con) North
I HAVE been involved in business in and around Henley for many years.
I have two grown-up sons and I spend a lot of time supporting them in their careers as a film and TV actor and an army officer.
After serving as an army officer early in my career, I have since held positions as a director of IT and banking companies around the world and more recently have been working as a business advisor and non-executive director to businesses in Henley.
I am a director of the Henley Business Partnership and run the monthly 3FM meetings.
I was asked to work with the town council in chairing the Mary Portas Henley town team with the aim of rejuvenating the town plans.
