Pub fails inspection

A RURAL pub has failed its most recent food hygiene inspection.

The Five Horseshoes at Maidensgrove, which previously held a four-star “good” rating, was given only two stars meaning “improvement necessary” when South Oxfordshire District Council’s teams visited on March 20.

They found the cleanliness of the building and its record-keeping practises were generally satisfactory but the way food was being prepared and stored needed improvement.

Landlord Daniel Taverner said he had paid the £160 fee to be reinspected within the next month as he had made the required changes.

He said it had fallen foul of law changes around the use of ice and there were some structural issues due to the age of the building.

Meanwhile, the Three Tuns in Market Place, Henley, went down from four stars to three after being inspected on March 22. It was found to be generally satisfactory.

The Crown at Playhatch, which scored two stars at a previous visit, now has four stars. Inspectors visited on March 20 and found cleanliness and record-keeping were good and food handling was generally satisfactory.

The scheme is overseen by the Food Standards Agency and anyone who fails may appeal or place their comments on the public record. All results may be viewed at ratings.food.gov.uk