Tories stay in control

THE Conservatives retained overall control of Wokingham Borough Council in last week’s elections.

They won 31 out of the 54 seats with the Liberal Democrats winning 16, Labour four and independents taking the other three,

Michael Firmager was elected for the Conservatives for the Sonning ward with 587 votes, ahead of Brian O’Callaghan, of the Green Party, with 190 votes, Tom McCann, of the Liberal Democrats (128) and Philippa Hills, of the Labour Party (94).

The turnout was 40 per cent and there were 12 spoilt ballot papers.

Labour retained overall control of Reading Borough Council. It secured 30 out of 46 seats with the Conservatives winning 10, the Green Party four and Lib-Dems two.

In Caversham, Ayo Sokale was elected for the Labour and Co-operative Party with 1,168 votes ahead of Ella Barret, of the Conservatives, with 625 votes, David Foster, of the Green Party (448) and Hilary Smart, of the Liberal Democrats (408).

The turnout was 37.1 per cent and 21 ballot papers were spoilt.

In Peppard ward, Conservative Clare Grashoff was elected with 1,330 votes ahead of Labour’s Oliver White (599), the Greens’ Doug Cresswell (408) and Lib-Dem Simon Smart (376).

The turnout was 37.11 per cent and there were 31 spoiled ballots.