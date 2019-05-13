South Oxfordshire 2019 election results by ward

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
BENSON & CROWMARSH (2 seats)
Sue Cooper (Liberal Democrat) 1,472 votes (31.98%); Andrea Jane Powell (Green) 1,300 (28.24); Felix Peter Bloomfield (Conservative) 837 (18.18%); Natasha Harrington (Conservative) 791 (17.18%); Steve Beatty (UKIP) 203 (4.41%)
GORING (1 seat)
Maggie Filipova-Rivers (Liberal Democrat) 608 (45.96%); Kevin Bulmer (Conservative) 519 (39.23%); Chris Bertrand (Labour) 196 (14.81%)
HENLEY (3 seats)
Stefan John Gawrysiak (Henley Residents Group) 2,239 (22.16%); Kellie Louise Hinton (Henley Residents Group) 1,976 (19.56%); Ken Arlett (Henley Residents Group) 1,943 (19.23%); Laurence Richard Plant (Conservative) 1,117 (11.06%); Will Hamilton (Conservative) 1,021 (10.1%); Emma Jayne Levy (Conservative) 880 (8.71%); Jackie Walker (Labour) 468 (4.63%); David John Thomas (Liberal Democrat) 460 (4.55%)
KIDMORE END & WHITCHURCH (1 seat)
Peter Hugh Dragonetti (Independent) 736 (64.67%); Domenic Papa (Conservative) 280 (24.6%); Dave Bowen (Labour) 122 (10.72%)
SONNING COMMON (2 seats)
Leigh Michael Rawlins (Independent) 1,238 (33.41%); David Christopher Bartholomew (Conservative) 951 (25.67%); Bruce Paul Harrison (Conservative) 703 (18.97%); Lucio Fumi (Liberal Democrat) 540 (14.57%); David George Winchester (Labour) 273 (7.37%).
WATLINGTON (1 seat)
Anna Rebecca Catherine Badcock (Conservative) 648 (51.47%); Steph van de Pette (Liberal Democrat) 611 (48.53%)
WOODCOTE & ROTHERFIELD (2 seats)
Lorraine Maxine Hillier (Conservative) 1,132 (27.24%); Jo Robb (Green) 967 (23.27%); Andrew James Wallis (Green) 907 (21.83%); Geoff Walsh (Conservative) 889 (21.4%); David Meirion Carpin (UKIP) 260 (6.26%).
