Monday, 20 May 2019

Hall transfer

SONNING Common Parish Council is considering taking ownership of Kidmore End War Memorial Hall.

It would assume the trusteeship of the hall in Reades Lane as part of the free deal.

The hall committee is happy in principle with the transfer but wants assurances that the hall would not be demolished to make way for new housing.

Trustee Alan Gibbon said: “I think it is a good move for all parties. I have been a trustee for well over 40 years and have done my stint.”

