Thank you to ousted councillor

THE outgoing district councillor for Sonning Common ward has been thanked by the parish council.

Conservative Paul Harrison lost his seat on South Oxfordshire District Council at the elections on May 2.

He had been a district councillor for 15 years.

Carole Lewis, who chairs the parish council, proposed a formal vote of thanks at a council meeting.

She said: “He worked very hard as a district councillor — there’s no doubt about that.”

Parish councillor Leigh Rawlins, who won a ward seat standing as an independent, said: “I would like to thank and pay my respects to Paul Harrison for his 15 years’ service.”

The other seat in the ward went to Conservative David Bartholomew, who was already an Oxfordshire county councillor.

The Conservatives lost control of the council and now have 10 seats and are the second largest party behind the Liberal Democrats with 12 seats.

Meanwhile, Cllr Rawlins is set to join the Lib-Dem group.

He said: “It could be that I have a significant role with regard to planning. That is being discussed and it may or may not be confirmed.

“I would not expect to have to comprimise on the fundamental issues that I put forward.”

Councillor Peter Dragonetti, who was elected as an independent in the Kidmore End and Whitchurch ward, will ally himself with the Greens, who won five seats on the council.

He was already a member of the party and said: “You will not see a great deal of difference from what they were saying and what I was saying. I have no difficulty in working with them.

“I wanted to raise awareness about the Local Plan.I wasn’t expecting that the Conservatives would be swept from power.”

However, Cllr Dragonetti, said he would remain independent and not take the Green Party whip.