Police ‘farce’

A SONNING Common parish councillor has described the lack of police presence in the village as a “farce”.

Councillor Tom Fort made the comments at a meeting of the parish council on Monday.

Councillor Nick Shanagher said the police seemed too busy to tackle the problem of illegal parking.

Cllr Fort responded: “I think it is the case that if we do not do it ourselves, the police are never going to do it. The whole thing has become a farce really.”