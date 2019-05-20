Police ‘farce’

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
Monday, 20 May 2019
A SONNING Common parish councillor has described the lack of police presence in the village as a “farce”.
Councillor Tom Fort made the comments at a meeting of the parish council on Monday.
Councillor Nick Shanagher said the police seemed too busy to tackle the problem of illegal parking.
Cllr Fort responded: “I think it is the case that if we do not do it ourselves, the police are never going to do it. The whole thing has become a farce really.”
