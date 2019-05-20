Rat damage

THE bank at Widmore Pond in Sonning Common is infested with rats.

This has caused damage near a sign that was recently installed to commemorate the life of Dave Brownjohn, who built “Duckingham Palace” in 1994.

Parish clerk Philip Collings asked people to stop exacerbating the rat problem by dropping bread for the ducks at the pond in Widmore Lane.

He said that apart from being dangerous for the ducks, the bread attracted the pests.