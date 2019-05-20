Rat damage

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River
Monday, 20 May 2019
THE bank at Widmore Pond in Sonning Common is infested with rats.
This has caused damage near a sign that was recently installed to commemorate the life of Dave Brownjohn, who built “Duckingham Palace” in 1994.
Parish clerk Philip Collings asked people to stop exacerbating the rat problem by dropping bread for the ducks at the pond in Widmore Lane.
He said that apart from being dangerous for the ducks, the bread attracted the pests.
20 May 2019
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River
