Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plan vote day

GORING’S neighbourhood plan is expected to go to a referendum on Thursday, July 4.

A final exhibition of the document, which names four sites in the parish where 94 homes should go to meet Government targets, will take place this weekend.

This will be at the village hall from 10am until 4pm tomorrow (Saturday) and at Storton Lodge in Icknield Road at the same times on Sunday.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33