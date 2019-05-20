New 20mph limit delayed again over anticipated cost

A NEW 20mph speed limit in Henley town centre should be in place by the summer after being delayed twice.

It was supposed to be implemented in November but was pushed back to January. Now it won’t happen for at least another eight weeks.

The town council came up with the idea to help reduce air pollution and make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

The new limit will apply in all the roads in the town centre, where tthe limit is currently 30mph. It will also cover King’s Road, Hop Gardens, Deanfield Avenue, Gravel Hill and parts of Reading Road, Greys Road and Northfield End.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, blamed the latest delay on the time it had taken to get estimates for the work.

He would not reveal any figures but it was previously thought the total would be up to £18,000, which included the cost of illuminated signs at the approaches to the restricted area.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “We have now got rough indicative costings, which will go to the next town and community committee for approval because Henley Town Council will pay for it. It will be another eight weeks before it can be approved.”

He said part of the problem had been down to a lack of time that officers had been able to spend on the work. He said: “Staffing at the county council has been cut back so much. When I go to officers and say, ‘what about this’ they say that they are also looking at schemes in Chalgrove and other places. They haven’t got the manpower.

“I pushed about three months ago for more staffing so we can get things done properly and I have been patient for a long while. These things need to get done.”

The idea of lowering the speed limit was conceived more than 10 years ago and when the formal proposal finally went out to public consultation last summer, 83 per cent of respondents were in favour.