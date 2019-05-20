Finally, bridge to be replaced

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
Monday, 20 May 2019
A PATH that runs along the River Thames near Henley is set to be re-opened seven months after a footbridge collapsed.
Walkers have been unhappy with the delay in repairs but Buckinghamshire County Council said it was waiting for the weather to improve.
New concrete pad works are to be carried out in the week of May 27 with the new bridge being installed in the week of June 10, subject to the weather.
