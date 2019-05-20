Will I be mayor?

HENLEY town councillor Will Hamilton is still a bit sore after missing out on becoming Mayor.

He was the Conservatives’ deputy mayor in May 2017 but was not elected at a dramatic mayor-

making meeting when his then party colleague

Lorraine Hillier abstained from the vote. This allowed Henley Residents Group to seize control of the council from the Tories and elect one of their own as mayor, Kellie Hinton.

Fast forward two years to mayor-making this week and the election of HRG’s Ken Arlett.

The vote was unanimous but Cllr Hamilton couldn’t help taking a swipe, saying: “Ken will be a very excellent mayor. I look forward to working with him. It is only right that the Deputy Mayor becomes the Mayor.”

He then gave the audience a wry smile.