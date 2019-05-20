Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Will I be mayor?

HENLEY town councillor Will Hamilton is still a bit sore after missing out on becoming Mayor.

He was the Conservatives’ deputy mayor in May 2017 but was not elected at a dramatic mayor-
making meeting when his then party colleague
Lorraine Hillier abstained from the vote. This allowed Henley Residents Group to seize control of the council from the Tories and elect one of their own as mayor, Kellie Hinton.

Fast forward two years to mayor-making this week and the election of HRG’s Ken Arlett.

The vote was unanimous but Cllr Hamilton couldn’t help taking a swipe, saying: “Ken will be a very excellent mayor. I look forward to working with him. It is only right that the Deputy Mayor becomes the Mayor.”

He then gave the audience a wry smile.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33