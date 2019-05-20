I did it my way, says predecessor

OUTGOING Mayor Glen Lambert said: “I was a relatively inexperienced councillor when my colleagues proposed me for mayor. Aside from a few formalities, such as the chairing of full council meetings, it is a role that does not come with a manual. ‘Do it your way’ was probably the best advice I was given.

“I wanted to attend as many meetings and events as practically possible, to learn as much as possible about our town and meet as many local people as I could.

“I wanted to use my privileged position to help and support individuals and organisations alike. I also wanted to restore the Bluebells day centre that had recently closed. Fittingly, my final engagement as the Mayor was to attend the official opening of Bluebells day centre — the perfect end to the busiest year of my life.

“My time as mayor of this wonderful town has been one of the best years of my life — literally life-changing.

“There have been too many moments, so I think I will simply say that I have learned that helping an individual can be just as rewarding as completing a large project.”

Cllr Lambert had chosen to raise money for Gillotts School and the Henley Music School during his year in office and invited Gillotts’ headteacher Catharine Darnton and music school founder Laura Reineke to come out of the audience and collect cheques for £3,000 each.