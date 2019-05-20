Well, who would have thought it? I’m Mayor again after 28 years

THE new Mayor of Henley has taken up office 28 years after he last held the position.

Ken Arlett was elected by his fellow councillors at the annual mayor-making ceremony at the town hall on Monday.

His deputy is fellow Henley Residents Group councillor David Eggleton.

Cllr Arlett, 70, who lives in Elizabeth Road, Henley, with his wife Dorothy, was voted in unanimously after being nominated by party colleagues Councillor John Hooper and seconded by Councillor Ian Reissmann.

An audience of more than 150 people, including family and friends, watched the ceremony as the chain of office was formally handed over by the outgoing mayor Glen Lambert.

Cllr Arlett was a founding member of HRG and became its first mayor when the party took control of the council from the Conservatives for the first time in 1991.

He said: “Well, who would have thought it? Twenty-eight years on from 1991, when HRG first came to prominence, here I am once again mayor of Henley-on-Thames, thankfully today in much better circumstances.”

He said he was pleased that former councillors Pam Phillips, Gill Dodds, and David Nimmo Smith were present as they had been at mayor-making in 1991.

He offered his congratulations to all 16 town councillors who were voted in at the elections on May 2. These included 12 HRG representatives, three Conservatives and an independent.

Cllr Arlett said: “I look forward to working with all councillors over the next four years.”

He then asked Councillors Hooper, Paula Isaac, Michelle Thomas, of HRG, and Conservative Ian Clark to stand up to take a round of applause as they are new to the council.

Cllr Arlett continued: “I am going to carry on with a few thank-yous. Firstly, to my wife Dorothy, who is really looking forward to her year as Mayoress. If it was not for her persuasion, I would not have taken on this position. I may have got that slightly wrong.

“Secondly, to Cllr Glen Lambert and his wife Anna, who have been excellent ambassadors for our town.

“To Leena Wisely, the mayor’s secretary, who has put the day together and worked over the weekend to get all the correct paperwork in place.

“One other part of Leena’s job description is being in charge of the Henley cemetery. I just hope our connection does not finish there!

“A thank-you to all the councillors who have voted for me today. Hopefully, we can all work together over the next four years to make Henley an even better place to live, work and play.

“Finally, the biggest thank-you to all who have attended today, especially those of you who represent many of the organisations in the town who do such a brilliant job — our unsung heroes and the ones that keep their heads below the radar and get on with helping people. Thank you.

“We have a wealth of residents who go about helping others that very few people are aware of.”

Cllr Arlett praised Cllr Eggleton and said he looked forward to working with him.

He said: “I never really knew Cllr Eggleton before I was re-elected to the town council two years ago.

“In that time I have found him to be not only a good friend but a workaholic for both himself and the town council.

“If there is a pothole, he wants to fill it. If a tree falls down, he is there to cut it up. If there is an accident, he wants to control the traffic. If there is a fire, he wants to put it out. If there are rubbish bags around, he will pick them up and dispose of them. If anything is broken, he wants to repair it.

“Even last Saturday he found a stray dog and then took time to find its owner. If anyone on this council gets their hands dirtier than Cllr Eggleton, I would like to see them.”

Cllr Arlett said he had not yet chosen the charities he would support during his year of office as he had not had enough time since the elections but would reveal them at his first full council meeting as mayor.

He thanked Cllr Lambert for his service, saying: “I think he kept the council together well. I think he did a really good job.”

Seconding the nomination, Cllr Reissmann said: “I have known Ken since the early Nineties and I believe he will be an excellent mayor.

“Down the corridor in the council chamber is a list of Henley’s mayors going back to the 15th century. I haven’t checked but I doubt there are any with 28 years separating their two mayorships. And knowing Ken, I wouldn’t rule him out being proposed again in another 28 years!

“This tells us a lot about Ken’s commitment and durability. He cares deeply about Henley and safeguarding our town from losing the services and assets we value, while always looking out to make Henley even better.

“Ken has a long record of success, stretching all the way back to 1991. This is what keeps him going.

“For many years, and especially since being re-elected two years ago, Ken has demonstrated his vision and energy. No one has worked harder inside the council or as a campaigner in the last few months. He has also shown how he values working with others, listening to their views and his style as Mayor will be ‘first among equals’.

“Ken will have the support of many people over his year as Mayor. Most importantly is that of Dorothy, his wife. I have known Dorothy for as long as I have known Ken and her constant support is a great strength for him.

“In summary, Ken will be an excellent Mayor and I am delighted to be able to second this proposal.”

Cllr Reissmann also paid tribute to Cllr Lambert.

He said: “It is a great honour to be elected mayor but it’s also a great responsibility. The community looks to you to lead by example, which Glen has done so well.

“Glen has carried out his responsibilities with great diligence and care. He is a careful and thoughtful person. He is also very fair and reasonable and has won respect from all parts of the community and this council for his even-handed approach.

“In contrast to Cllr Arlett’s 28 years of experience, Glen had only been a councillor for a year when he agreed to take on being mayor.

“Although lacking experience, Glen is a quick learner and a good listener. He has done a great job as mayor — I can’t think of any occasion where he has put a foot out of place.

“Glen has a number of achievements under his belt. One example is the re-establishment of Bluebells, which is a respite centre for dementia sufferers. This closed due to a loss of funding.

“Dementia is a subject close to Glen’s heart and he put a huge effort into finding new sources of funding and setting up a new charity to take on this vital work. In April, Blubells re-opened. Well done, Glen.

“Glen has also fought to keep a rather different but unique and valued public amenity open. Lovibonds is a brewery, bar and performance centre right in the centre of town.

“Glen has given every kind of support and at all times to keeping Lovibonds open but this remains a battle to be won. Glen is on the case.

“Last but by no means least, we need to recognise that the most important support for the mayor comes from his family. Glen’s wife Anna and Sid and Julia, their children, have also supported and contributed. Our thanks also go to them for helping Glen be such an excellent mayor.

“So thank you, Glen. You covered all these different aspects of being mayor with great dignity and conscientiousness. This council and the whole town are grateful for your excellent year as mayor and I am delighted to be able to propose this vote of thanks.”

Cllr Eggleton, 61, lives in Gainsborough Road with his wife Nicola and daughters Millie, 13, Poppy, 11, and Daisy, 11. He has lived in Henley all his life.

He said: “I am not going to change. I am still going to be doing exactly what I did before but hopefully with more support.

“I think there are new councillors with new ideas and I just feel that we can all work together.

“Ken is very ambitious, going out there and wanting to achieve so much. Working with him and someone so experienced is a great honour. I get on very well with Ken. I think to get things done you need to be working together.”

He also paid tribute to Cllr Lambert, saying: “I think Glen has done a fantastic job considering he had been only a councillor for a year when he became mayor.

“He took the role without knowing the full responsibilities of what it entails. He has done a fantastic job in all he has done for the town, organisations and charities.”

After the ceremony, Mrs Arlett said: “Ken is happy about being Mayor and I am too. They wanted someone steadying the helm really. He is born and bred here and his family goes back generations. It is a new beginning.”