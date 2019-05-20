Monday, 20 May 2019

Long service

KEN ARLETT first joined Henley Town Council in 1991 after being elected in North ward for Henley Residents Group. He served until 1999.

He was a member of South Oxfordshire District Council from 1991 to 1999 and from to 2003 to 2007. He rejoined the town council following a by-election in 2000 and serving until 2007.

In 2012, he stood unsuccessfully for election to Oxfordshire County Council representing UKIP

In 2017, he again rejoined the town council as an HRG member after a by-election.

