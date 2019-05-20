I'll tackle traffic pledges new mayor

THE new Mayor of Henley has pledged to tackle the town’s traffic problems.

Ken Arlett said he wanted to create more parking spaces and stop illegal street parking as well as reduce air pollution.

Other priorities were to review the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan and secure new sports facilities at Jubilee Park, off Reading Road.

He said: “Over the next four years, with the quality of councillors and staff we have on board, all this and more can be achieved.”

Councillor Arlett, a member of Henley Residents Group, was speaking after being elected Mayor at Henley Town Council’s annual meeting at the town hall on Monday.

It will be his second time in the role, having previously held it when he was first elected in 1991.

His deputy will be fellow HRG councillor David Eggleton.

Cllr Arlett offered his congratulations to all 16 town councillors who were voted in at the elections on May 2. These included 12 HRG representatives, three Conservatives and an independent. He said: “I look forward to working with all councillors over the next four years.”

Cllr Arlett said that in 1991 the council had been very divided and he was happy to be appointed in better circumstances.

“It was not nice,” he said. “It took about three or four months for everything to calm down. Now we have got a big majority and we want to work with the three Conservative councillors.

“Hopefully we can work together without any bitterness, which has been there over the last four years.

“Because it’s politics everybody wants to take control. I do not believe taking control of a town council is massive. We are a small town council and we are trying to do things that are good for the town.

“If we can make it even better, that is great. I want a town council that is going to work together.

“I hope people do not want to work against each other. We have some good people up there — some good new people with good new ideas.”

Speaking about his priorities, he said he wanted the town council to have the power to tackle illegal street parking because the police did not do this. He said he planned to meet with the local police inspector to discuss this.

Cllr Arlett said he was pleased to be working with Councillor Eggleton.

He said: “So many invitations come through and I have David, who can step in there. He is good with people. He is a real people person. I think we will work well together.”