Sports pavilion re-opened after £270,000 makeover

THE sports pavilion in Peppard has re-opened following a seven-month refurbishment.

The building, off Stoke Row Road, was closed over the winter while it was extended to offer better changing facilities and given a new roof.

It re-opened for Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club’s first match of the new season on May 10 and has also been used by arts groups and for pilates classes.

The changing rooms have been extended from 10sq m to 20sq m and the building now has disabled access as well as a disabled shower and toilet.

There are 11 rooms in total, including two changing rooms, a main shower room, a shower room with disabled access, two regular toilets and one with disabled access.

There is also a kitchen, bar, lobby and store room as well as a new equipment shed outside.

Plans to refurbish the pavilion began to materialise in 2017.

Peppard Parish Council’s pavilion improvements committee decided the roof needed replacing as it leaked and the changing rooms required modernising.

It also agreed to remove asbestos, improve the heating and make the building more energy efficient by installing double-glazed windows and a 4in layer of insulation inside the walls.

This would mean people can now use the building all-year round.

Goring architect Paul Devine, who worked on the sports pavilion in his village, was commissioned to provide a design.

Sonning Common builders

William Wakefield Builders were chosen to carry out the reroofing, decoration and reflooring. They also installed a new kitchen.

The total cost of the project was more than £270,000. Half of this was paid by a grant from South Oxfordshire District Council.

The parish council contributed £75,000 and the cricket club donated £25,000 plus gift aid. In addition, more than 150 individuals made donations and their names have been inscribed on a plaque in the main room.

There is also a plaque commemorating four men from Peppard who died during the Second World War.

Their names were discovered by cricket club members and amateur historians Gerry Bacon and James Hern during research.

The plaque is next to the original one, which honours 18 men.

A defibrillator will be installed at the pavilion in the coming weeks.

Simon Crouch, who is chairman of the pavilion improvements committee, said: “I would like to say a massive thank-you to all of the 150 people who contributed to the newly-refurbished pavilion. Without them it would not have been possible. I would also like to thank members of the committee, fellow members of the parish council and members of the cricket club. The committee has been fantastic.”

He especially thanked fellow councillors Joe Berger and Sue Rowland and parish clerk Joanne Askin, saying: “I am very grateful for all of their support.”

Councillor Crouch continued: “I have been working on this for two years.

“ One of the reasons I stood down as chairman of the parish council was because it meant I would have more time to focus on the pavilion. I am very relieved and very pleased that it is now coming to fruition.” Cllr Crouch also thanked the builders and architect as well as Mr Bacon, who is chairman of the cricket club.

He said: “The quality of William Wakefield’s work is very professional and he has been particularly patient when payments have been slow because we have to go through a rigorous process with South Oxfordshire District Council for a grant transfer.

“I’m not having a go at the district council but their processes were rigorous and therefore it took a little longer.

“Paul Devine is very experienced at designing pavilions. He was instrumental in designing the layout, taking on board the requirements of Sport England.

“They have a set of recommendations for pavilions and he was very keen to ensure we complied with that.

“He was very helpful and particularly interested in the environmental aspects. He got us through the process for obtaining a bat licence and made sure the new roof was environmentally friendly to bats.

“Gerry took it upon himself to research the Second World War and Peppard and discovered four new names of soldiers and servicemen that fell.

“We felt it was appropriate to hang a little plaque underneath the original to include their names.

“Gerry was so instrumental in supporting the parish council.”

Mr Bacon said: “For the cricket club it is fantastic. We have better changing rooms and the pavilion has been rebuilt for future generations.”

Graham Martin, 72, who lives in Caversham but has watched cricket matches at Peppard for more than 50 years, was delighted.

He said: “I think the new facility is great, it really is. It was desperately needed. It is not just the cricket club that will use it, it will be used for all sorts of functions.

“However, for the local club it’s absolutely brilliant.”

An open day was held in February last year to give villagers an opportunity to present their views on the plans and more than 50 people attended.

Many asked about improving the car park by laying gravel.