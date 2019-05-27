Woman fumes as one-mile drive home takes an hour

A THEATRE director working at the Henley Drama Festival is furious after roadworks delayed her getting home.

Wendy Huntley, who lives at Swiss Farm, was annoyed that a section of the Marlow Road between the Northfield End roundabout and Henley Rugby Club was shut from 8pm on a Friday night to 8am the following day.

It meant that her usual five-minute drive home from the Kenton Theatre in New Street, where she was directing a Henley Players production of The Rose and Crown, took 45 minutes.

Mrs Huntley left the theatre just after 11pm and had to drive via Lower Assendon and Fawley to get on to the Marlow Road.

Then when she got near the entrance of the residential estate she found it had been coned off and had to persuade a contractor to let her in, arriving home at midnight.

Mrs Huntley said: “To get back home we drove through Lower Assendon and some of the back roads and lanes.

“This was quite slow as cars were coming from the other direction around the closure so there were drivers waiting for cars to pass, which made the lanes narrow and dangerous to pass.

“When we came out on the Marlow Road by Toad Hall, that part of the road was also blocked off and we had to say that we lived on Swiss Farm and needed to get home. In the end they moved some cones so we could pass.”

Mrs Huntley said she was worried that emergency services vehicles would have been unable to get to Swiss Farm quickly enough if they were called upon.

“I am absolutely furious,” she said. “There are 80 homes of elderly people there and they would be unable to get an ambulance if they needed one.”

Mrs Huntley said that Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, should have shut only part of the road rather than both

carriageways.

She explained: “Why couldn’t they do it with traffic lights and let the traffic go on one side of the road and then do the other half when it was finished?”

Town district and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said that an overnight closure was the best use of resources and that access would have been maintained for emergency vehicles, just not the general public.

He said: “The site manager [at Swiss Farm] rang me and I made it very clear that this was a big operation, to completely scrape the road, and during the roadworks the road would be closed, except to emergency vehicles. It there had been an emergency they would have got through. That road and the pedestrian crossing in particular was in a shocking state. Having a road closure from 8pm to 8am rather than over five or six days with temporary traffic lights would be more of an inconvenience to residents, particularly as traffic builds up there.

“What I would like to see is all major roadworks of this type done overnight as it just gets the job done.

“I am having a meeting with utility companies in Henley and the county council to say that if they have a major utility repair can they do it and get it done.

“There was gas pipe work in King’s Road for the Gardiner Place development where there was a hole in the road for ages with nothing happening. They need to just get things done.”

• The Rose and Crown is a one-act play written by J B Priestley. The Henley Players’ production received three festival nominations.