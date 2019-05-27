Cash matters

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
HENLEY Town Council’s finance strategy and management committee will meet in public at the town hall on Tuesday at 7.30pm.
Items on the agenda include the proposed lido project, the summer fireworks and Henley Rowing Club’s request to extend the lease on its Wargrave Road home.
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
