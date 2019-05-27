So who does own leaning lamppost on public footpath?

MYSTERY surrounds the ownership of a lamppost that is posing a health and safety risk.

The lighting column has become loose and is leaning across a public footpath off Leaver Road, Henley, which is used by walkers and parents with pushchairs.

The base is surrounded by stinging nettles and other plants while the light itself has become nestled in branches of a tree on the opposite side of the path.

The column is so loose in the ground that you can rock it.

It stands about 30 yards from another lamppost which is perfectly upright but is also deteriorating as the green paintwork has weathered, showing the original metal.

Ross Corben reported the lamppost to South Oxfordshire District Council, which told him street lighting was the responsibility of Oxfordshire County Council.

But the county council suggested that it may belong to either Henley Town Council or The Henley College, which has land a few yards further along the footpath.

However, they both say it is not their responsibility.

In an email to the county council, Mr Corben said: “The lamppost wobbles when you push it so it needs making safe then resetting in concrete.” Electrical officer Chris Marks replied that an inspector had looked at it.

He added: “I have cross-checked with our asset map and, sadly, it doesn’t appear, which would indicate that this would be a private column likely owned by the town council or the college.

“We try to keep details where we can to help residents report private lights to the correct owner but on this occasion information has not been passed through. Thank you for raising this with us but unfortunately this one wouldn’t be the county council’s responsibility.”

Mr Corben then wrote to The Henley College asking if it owned the lamppost and to schedule repairs.

Jim McCaffrey, its premises and estates manager, said the footpath belonged to the town council. But Henley town clerk Janet Wheeler denied the lamppost was anything to do with the town council.

She said: “To my knowledge, we haven’t got any lampposts whatsoever. This lamppost is clearly very old and it has perhaps slipped between councils in the reorganisation back in the Seventies and has not been claimed by anyone but it could also be privately owned.

“The energy companies should be contacted to see who powers it. If it is on an obsolete tariff, it would cost peanuts for the energy. It 100 per cent doesn’t belong to us.”

Katie Marshall, a member of the property team at the district council, treported that she could find nothing to show the lamppost had been registered so it was unable to contact the owner.

Lampposts that belong to the county council are clearly marked with a number, like those that are installed in Leaver Road, with some having a contact number for the authority attached to them to report any problems.

They also have a different light fitting to those on the footpath.

Further along the path, there is a sign signalling the start of what is land belonging to the college.

Beside it is a lamppost that is of a different design to those belonging to the county council or the unclaimed lamppost on the footpath.

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email

letters@henleystandard.co.uk